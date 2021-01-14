The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.