The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $162.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

NYSE:HSY opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Hershey by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in The Hershey by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $4,203,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Hershey by 22.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

