The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 784,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.