The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 50.2% in December

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the December 15th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,967. The company has a market capitalization of $436.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

