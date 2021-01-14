The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €189.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.47 ($202.90).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €144.80 ($170.35) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

