The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $21.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE:GS opened at $302.94 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $303.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after buying an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

