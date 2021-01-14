The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.
UPST opened at $57.88 on Monday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $69.48.
Upstart Company Profile
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
