The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

UPST opened at $57.88 on Monday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 over the last quarter.

