The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.34 ($54.52).

DPW opened at €42.22 ($49.67) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.36 and a 200-day moving average of €38.44. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

