The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.20.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,469 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

