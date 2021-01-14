The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 69.0% in December

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SZC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $503,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $839,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

