The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. 791,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

