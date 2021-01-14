The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

