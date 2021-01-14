The Buckle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,985 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the typical volume of 125 put options.

BKE opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The Buckle has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 56.07%.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 781,060 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Buckle by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 277,577 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the third quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

