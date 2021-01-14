The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc Acquires 997,940 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

NYSE:BX opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 60,232 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

