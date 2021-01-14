The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.18.

BK stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $61,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

