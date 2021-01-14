The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

BK opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after acquiring an additional 221,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

