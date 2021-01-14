The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $27.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Get The AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The AES by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $47,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The AES by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,271,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.