The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $27.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.
AES has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.
AES stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $27.06.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The AES by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $47,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The AES by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,271,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.