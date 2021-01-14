Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS TBVPY opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $56.18 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

