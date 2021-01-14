Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS TBVPY opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $56.18 and a 12 month high of $58.04.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
