Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.01. 79,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $173.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.65. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

