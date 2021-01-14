Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

