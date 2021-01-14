Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Temenos stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. Temenos has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

