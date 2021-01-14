TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.61.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

T stock opened at C$26.21 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. The stock has a market cap of C$33.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.18.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.