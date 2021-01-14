Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.10.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.