Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 31,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 5,970 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 298,101 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 226,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 27.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 224,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 1,012,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

