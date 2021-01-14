Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.25.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $231.79 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $93.15 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,047. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.