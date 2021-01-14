Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,502,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,556,000 after acquiring an additional 189,793 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $7.25 on Thursday, hitting $224.54. 76,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.15 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.25.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,517.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,047. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.