TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. Solid contribution from acquisitions and a continued spike in high-margin subscription revenues are major drivers. TEGNA expects 2020 subscription revenues to be up in the high-twenties percentage. TEGNA’s buyouts of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates along with aggressive spending on political ads are likely to aid its top line in the near term. Further, availability on Roku and Amazon Fire TV are growth drivers. The company’s partnership with Snapchat for VERIFY is helping it penetrate Gen Z audience faster. Also, increasing streaming consumption is driving demand for Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising solution. However, increasing programming fees are expected to keep margins under pressure. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.