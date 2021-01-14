Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.91.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$24.15 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The stock has a market cap of C$12.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.24.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

