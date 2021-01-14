TD Securities Increases Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$17.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.34.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. Analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

