TD Securities Increases Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SJR.B. Cormark upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a C$27.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE SJR.B traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,557. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.51. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$17.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.75.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

