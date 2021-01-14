Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.25

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.25 and traded as high as $78.35. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 14,957 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

