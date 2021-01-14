Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.86. The company has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.