Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. 5,724,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.