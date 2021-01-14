Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 340.0% in December

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

