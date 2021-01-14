Tachyon Protocol Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $153,994.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00104642 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00268119 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

