T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $2.17. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 850,714 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTOO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

