T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

