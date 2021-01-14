Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.63

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $360.63 and traded as high as $460.20. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) shares last traded at $445.60, with a volume of 329,526 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 443.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.18.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone purchased 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

