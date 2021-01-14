Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

SYBX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 40,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,049. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

