Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 952 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

