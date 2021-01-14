Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 1,296 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.46. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.