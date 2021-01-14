Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4,750.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $375.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,808 shares of company stock worth $53,219,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.