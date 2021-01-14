Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $74,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,518,233 shares of company stock worth $201,602,966. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.