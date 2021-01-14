Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $331,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2,376.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.