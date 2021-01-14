Sylo (SYLO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Sylo token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $151,749.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000108 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

