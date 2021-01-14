Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $116,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. BidaskClub lowered Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

