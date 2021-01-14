Switch (ESH) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Switch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $206,627.81 and approximately $110,852.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051954 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

