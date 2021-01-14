SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report sales of $101.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.01 million to $102.00 million. SVMK reported sales of $84.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $375.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.64 million to $376.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.54 million, with estimates ranging from $436.38 million to $460.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after acquiring an additional 243,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 648,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 574,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,089. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

