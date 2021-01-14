SVB Leerink Increases ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target to $5.00

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.