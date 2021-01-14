SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $442.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.65 and a 200 day moving average of $287.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $449.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

